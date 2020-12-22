Panhandler arrested in West Springfield for failing to register as a sex offender

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A panhandler was arrested in West Springfield for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, officers were called to Plaza Liquors on Union Street around 4:30 p.m. for an aggressive panhandler harassing customers. When they arrived they located and arrested Gregory Aldridge and charged him for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to police, Before Monday night, detectives had been actively attempting to locate Aldridge who was known to be a registered sex offender from California and whose sex offender status was in “violation” from that State. He also allegedly had not registered as a sex offender in Massachusetts.

There were two active arrest warrants for Aldridge:

Parole violation out of California for the crime of assault to commit mayhem and rape

Forced burglary and failure to appear at court out of the state of Indiana.

Police said these warrants are only extraditable for the neighboring states in which he was convicted of the crimes.