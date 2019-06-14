Parents indicted in slaying of 4-month-old son

OTWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — The parents of a 4-month-old boy whose body was recovered from a well were indicted by a Scioto County grand jury on multiple charges including aggravated murder and kidnapping.

Daniel A. Groves and Jessica Groves were indicted on Friday on the aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, endangering children, tampering with evidence, interference with custody, gross abuse of a corpse, and four counts of felonious assault, according to Captain John W. Murphy of the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED: Body of 4-month-old boy found in Scioto County well, parents charged with disappearance.

Their son Dylan Groves body was recovered from the bottom of a 30-foot well June 12.

Detectives believe Dylan had been dead since late March.

If convicted on all counts, the couple faces up to life in prison, officials said.

The murder investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Anyone with any information regarding this case should contact Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091. All calls will remain anonymous.