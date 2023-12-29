DOVER, Mass. (WWLP) – Three family members were found dead in their Massachusetts home Thursday night in a deadly incident of domestic violence, according to the district attorney’s office.

Police were called to a home on Wilson’s Way in Dover, Massachusetts around 7:24 p.m. Thursday night after a family member stopped by to check on the family. Police entered the home and found two adults, a man and a woman, and their teenage daughter dead.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s office is still investigating the incident, but evidence at this time has indicated this was a deadly incident of domestic violence and no outside party was involved. There is no danger to the Dover community.

No other information is available at this time. Dover and State Police are assisting the DA’s office in the investigation.