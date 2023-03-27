SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested and faces several firearm and drug charges after a traffic stop.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 8:45 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Sumner Avenue and Greenleaf Street. The driver, later identified as 24-year-old Chadwayne Allen from Harwich Port, did not have a driver’s license.

A rear passenger, 22-year-old Chris Gonzalez of Springfield, was ordered to step outside of the vehicle based on information police received. Gonzalez was previously wearing a fanny pack, which was now on the car seat. Police seized an illegal firearm holding 14 rounds of ammunition, additional ammunition including 21 hollow point rounds, six bags of cocaine, seven bags of crack-cocaine and seized nearly $250 that were found inside the fanny pack.

Gonzalez and the driver, Allen, were arrested and two other passengers were released.

Chris Gonzalez (Springfield Police Department) Chadwayne Allen (Springfield Police Department)

Chris Gonzalez is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Large Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Two Counts)

Chadwayne Allen is charged with the following: