ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A passenger in a vehicle that was stopped by police in Adams was arrested after drugs were allegedly found.

According to the Adams Police Department, at around 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, officers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Elm Street. Upon speaking with a passenger in the vehicle, officers could see drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

Officers seized over $5,000 worth of drugs, approximately 48 grams of suspected cocaine as well as 180 bags of suspected heroin within the passenger’s possession. The person was arrested and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Northern Berkshire District Court.