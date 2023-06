EAST BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Patriots cornerback Jack Jones will likely be arraigned on Tuesday on weapons charges.

Jones was arrested at Logan International Airport on Friday after two guns were found in his carry-on luggage at a security checkpoint. He was booked at the State Police Logan Airport Barracks and had bail set at $50,000.

Jones is entering his second year as a cornerback for the Patriots. The Patriots mini-camp was held this week at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.