Patrols increase after two arrested at Pulaski Park in Northampton

NOTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Concerns over safety in Pulaski Park are growing after two arrests were made in the park Monday night.

22News spoke with a person who said if something doesn’t happen in the park soon, their afraid it will only get worse.

During the month of August, the Northampton Police Department has had roughly 20 calls to the park, the majority of the calls having to do with disturbances. According to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, two people were arrested in Pulaski Park Monday night and one person was taken to the hospital.

22News spoke with a person who said he doesn’t feel safe spending time in the park.

“There’s a lot of sketchy people hanging around when this place is supposed to be for kids. I’d like to see a fence around this park and for people to know this place closes at dusk.” Joshua Brown, UMass student



22News contacted Northampton Police and they said the department will stepping up enforcement efforts in the area to include directed patrols and adding additional officers.

