MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell-Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in a theft.

Police are investigating an incident at a home on Russell Street in Montgomery where a deer-shaped archery target was stolen. A suspected vehicle can be seen on camera pulling into the home’s driveway on Friday, December 22 around 2:50 p.m. and leaving around 2:53 p.m.

The vehicle is a blue Jeep Cherokee with possible damage to the left side rear door.

Credit: Russell-Montgomery Police Department

If you recognize the vehicle or know the operator, you are asked to contact the Russell-Montgomery Police Department.