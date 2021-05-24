PD: Larceny suspect at Blue Elephant Restaurant in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Wilbraham Police Department is looking for the public’s help with identifying a woman suspected of larceny at a local restaurant.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, a woman is wanted in connection with the larceny of several items at the Blue Elephant Restaurant on Boston Road. Police posted a video on Facebook Sunday afternoon that shows a woman walking up to a dining table, taking several things, and walking away.

If you can identify the person in the video, you are asked to contact Officer Tom Korzec from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. or the Detective Bureau at 413-596-3837. Police are also reminding people not to steal and that cameras are everywhere.