STURBRIDGE, Mass (WWLP) – Sturbridge police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an alleged indecent Assault and Battery involving a juvenile.

The incident in question occurred at Walmart on Saturday, September 3. They believe the man arrived in a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is encouraged to contact Officer Garrett Danna at (508) 347-2525 ext. 311.