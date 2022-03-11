NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Northampton was arrested after attacking a man who was standing in line for lunch in the downtown area Thursday afternoon.

According to the Northampton Police Department, at around 12 p.m., all available officers in the downtown area were called to assist after a man was attacked with a knife by another man. The victim was waiting in line for his lunch when the suspect approached him from behind, unprovoked. The suspect ran away from the area after cutting the victim in the front of his neck.

The victim was provided medical aid from members of the Northampton Fire Rescue. Additional officers searched the area, as they were familiar with the suspect, and were able to find him minutes later and place him under arrest.

The 22-year-old man from Northampton is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and is scheduled to be arraigned in Northampton District Court Friday.