SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man out on bail for firearm charges was arrested after attempting to drive away from police recklessly with a 3-year-old inside the vehicle.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 8:00 p.m. Friday night detectives received information that 21-year-old Jesus Oquendo of Springfield was in possession of a firearm. Officers found him in a vehicle on Alderman Street and attempted to stop his vehicle due to the fact that Oquendo does not have an active driver’s license.

Oquendo did not stop and drove through a yard on Marlborough Street, drove through stop signs and red lights, and put several pedestrians and drivers in danger. Oquendo attempted to go the wrong way on Queen Street when he crashed his vehicle into another car driving down the road.

Detected then arrested Oquendo and also found a 3-year-old in the back seat of the car. A firearm loaded with nine rounds of ammunition was also found inside the vehicle.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Oquendo has been charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Reckless Endangerment of a Child

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Oquendo was arrested by Springfield detectives in November 2021 for firearm charges and was currently out on bail while the case is pending.