HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police officers are investigating after more than 40 shell casings were found in two locations Tuesday night.

According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, at around 9 p.m. officers were called to the alleyway behind 136 Sargeant Street for the report of gunfire. Police saw broken glass and a mirror of a vehicle on the ground however, the vehicle was not located. Two separate apartments had windows that were shot and the bullets entered the occupied apartments.

Officers found around 16 spent casings with two types of caliber casings. Witnesses told police there was an exchange of gunfire.

Moriarty told 22News at around 11:30 p.m. officers were called to a second incident on 89 Bower Street for the report of shots fired. Police found several vehicles with what appeared to be bullet holes in them. Officers found 25 spent casings.

No injuries were reported from either incident. If you have any information you are asked to call the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900 or text a tip anonymously: