WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A suspect with a neck tattoo is wanted for shoplifting at 11 businesses in West Springfield.

The West Springfield Police is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man, who appears to have a large neck tattoo, that has shoplifted from at least 11 businesses since November 2021. Police say the total loss is approximately $2,000.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 extension 229 or Text-A Tip. (Text SOLVE plus message to 274637 on your cell phone) to remain anonymous.