STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person that used fake money at a business.

Around 8:50 p.m. Sunday night, the person is alleged to have used counterfeit bills at the Walmart in Sturbridge.

Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

If you have any information on the individual, you are asked to contact Officer Crevier at 508-347-2525 ext. 344, or you can message the Sturbridge Police Facebook page.