HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people in connection with allegedly stealing a purse.

According to the Holyoke Police Department, on Sunday, March 6 a woman entered a store and allegedly went behind the cash register area and stole an employee’s purse. The man that was with her in the store was not present when the purse was taken.

(Holyoke Police Department)

If you recognize either person or have any information you are asked to call Holyoke Police Detective Keith Williams at 413-322-6900 extension 559.