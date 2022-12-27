SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested after allegedly robbing a business, then grabbing an officer’s firearm during a struggle.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers received a report of an armed robbery at Metro PCS on Armory Street around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday. The suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register.

The suspect was described to police, who found him in the area of Chapin Terrace. The officer chased after the suspect and ended in a violent struggle. A good Samaritan driving by the incident got out of their vehicle and helped the officer detain the man.

During the struggle, the suspect allegedly grabbed the officer’s firearm and fired it, shooting his own finger. The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Joseph Gonzalez of Springfield, was arrested and taken to Baystate Medical Center for his injuries.

Gonzalez’s charges will be announced once he is arraigned. Springfield police are still investigating the robbery and the incident.