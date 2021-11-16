PD: Shots fired on School Street in Springfield were used as a distraction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police made an arrest following shots fired on School Street in Springfield Monday night.

According to a statement from the Springfield Police Department, at around 8:15 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of High Street due to the driver’s headlight being out. While conducting the traffic stop, a crowd gathered in the area and the driver allegedly signaled to a person in the crowd.

A short time later, officers heard several gunshots which led their attention being redirected from the traffic stop to investigate a ShotSpotter Activation. The officers found three shell casings on the 0-100 block of School Street.

Following an investigation of reviewing video from the Real-Time Analysis Center, officers came to the conclusion that the shots fired were part of a distraction to allow two people to get into a car on High Street. Offers later found the car and conducted a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of Woodside Terrace. During this traffic stop, police saw a person, later identified as 28-year-old Wilson Garcia, run from the back seat of the stopped car. Garcia was detained after a short chase lead to him surrendering himself to police.

Courtesy of Springfield Police Department

The driver and front seat passenger of the car were also detained while officers searched the car. Police report finding a handgun in the back seat. Following this discovery, Garcia was arrested for the following charges:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Garcia was arrested in August of 2019 on firearms charges. He was convicted on those charges in 2020. The driver and passenger were released. The driver received a criminal complaint for driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.