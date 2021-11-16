PD: Shots fired on School Street in Springfield were used as a distraction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police made an arrest following shots fired on School Street in Springfield Monday night.
According to a statement from the Springfield Police Department, at around 8:15 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of High Street due to the driver’s headlight being out. While conducting the traffic stop, a crowd gathered in the area and the driver allegedly signaled to a person in the crowd.
A short time later, officers heard several gunshots which led their attention being redirected from the traffic stop to investigate a ShotSpotter Activation. The officers found three shell casings on the 0-100 block of School Street.
Following an investigation of reviewing video from the Real-Time Analysis Center, officers came to the conclusion that the shots fired were part of a distraction to allow two people to get into a car on High Street. Offers later found the car and conducted a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of Woodside Terrace. During this traffic stop, police saw a person, later identified as 28-year-old Wilson Garcia, run from the back seat of the stopped car. Garcia was detained after a short chase lead to him surrendering himself to police.
The driver and front seat passenger of the car were also detained while officers searched the car. Police report finding a handgun in the back seat. Following this discovery, Garcia was arrested for the following charges:
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License
- Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building
- Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number
- Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Garcia was arrested in August of 2019 on firearms charges. He was convicted on those charges in 2020. The driver and passenger were released. The driver received a criminal complaint for driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.