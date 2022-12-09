MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell-Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that stole several power tools from the Montgomery Highway garage in November.
The suspect allegedly entered the garage on Friday, November 17 around 1:00 p.m. and stole several power tools. The tools were placed in a vehicle believed to be a light colored Subaru wagon.
Police believe the suspect is a black man between the ages of 30 and 40, is approximately 5’11” in height, and a medium build. A witness told police the man had asked them for directions prior to the theft.
If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact Police Detective Beaulieu by emailing abeaulieu@townofrussell.us.