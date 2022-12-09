MONTGOMERY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Russell-Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that stole several power tools from the Montgomery Highway garage in November.

The suspect allegedly entered the garage on Friday, November 17 around 1:00 p.m. and stole several power tools. The tools were placed in a vehicle believed to be a light colored Subaru wagon.

Police believe the suspect is a black man between the ages of 30 and 40, is approximately 5’11” in height, and a medium build. A witness told police the man had asked them for directions prior to the theft.

Credit: Russell-Montgomery Police Department

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact Police Detective Beaulieu by emailing abeaulieu@townofrussell.us.