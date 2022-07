SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

According to the Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, a convenience store on the 900 block of Belmont Avenue was robbed in June.

(Springfield Police Department)

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, you are asked to call the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip, Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.