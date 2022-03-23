STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Connecticut is charged with shoplifting at CVS in Sturbridge Tuesday.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, at around 2:30 p.m. officers were called to CVS located at 362 Main Street for a report of a shoplifting in progress. The caller described the suspect as a man wearing a white sweatshirt and a black Chicago Bulls ball cap carrying a striped bag.

The officers found the suspect matching the description outside the store and determined he had placed approximately $700 worth of merchandise into a shopping bag and didn’t pay for it. The suspect, a 29-year-old man from Connecticut, was then arrested for shoplifting.

The suspect’s vehicle in the parking lot had an attached stolen license plate, was unregistered, and was uninsured. Officers seized four bundles of heroin (40 bags) from the vehicle. Additional stolen merchandise and three bags of heroin were removed from the suspect’s clothing.

Sturbridge Police Department

Sturbridge Police Department

Sturbridge Police Department

The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in the Dudley District Court and charged with shoplifting, possession of class A substance, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property.