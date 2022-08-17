WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women allegedly involved in a theft Monday afternoon.

According to police, the two woman are believed to be responsible for the theft of $600 worth of merchandise from a Riverdale Street business around 1:00 p.m. on Monday. The two woman were confronted by a store employee but refused to stop.

If you have any information on the suspects, you are asked to contact West Springfield Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text-a-tip by texting SOLVE plus your message to 274637. You may remain anonymous.