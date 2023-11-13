RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver was arrested in Russell on Sunday after not having a valid Massachusetts driver’s license.

According to the Russell-Montgomery Police Department, at approximately 1:00 p.m., an officer on Huntington Road in Russell observed a vehicle traveling eastbound and a high rate of speed.

The officer activated their radar and confirmed that the vehicle was driving at a speed of 61 mph in a posted 35 mph zone. The officer initiated a motor vehicle stop and it was discovered that the operator did not have a valid Massachusetts driver’s license.

The operator was taken into custody and was taken to The Massachusetts State Police barracks in Russell for booking and processing.

The operator is scheduled to be arraigned at Westfield District Court on Monday morning.