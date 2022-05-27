WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police are looking to identify a woman that stole merchandise from a business on Sunday.

The woman allegedly shoplifted from a business on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was confronted by an employee and refused to give back the stolen merchandise.

Credit: West Springfield Police Department

The woman left the store and entered a black Honda Civic. If you have any information on the incident or the suspect, you are asked to contact West Springfield Police Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can also text a tip to 274637 by texting SOLVE plus your message. You may remain anonymous.