Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run accident on Main St. in Springfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man that was hit by a vehicle on Main Street in Springfield Saturday night has died.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said the pedestrian had died to his injuries Saturday night. Around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night, police were called to the 1300 block on Main Street for a pedestrian accident. The driver of the vehicle had left the area before police arrived but police have since located the car.

The Springfield Police Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the accident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today