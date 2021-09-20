Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run accident on Main St. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man that was hit by a vehicle on Main Street in Springfield Saturday night has died.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said the pedestrian had died to his injuries Saturday night. Around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night, police were called to the 1300 block on Main Street for a pedestrian accident. The driver of the vehicle had left the area before police arrived but police have since located the car.

The Springfield Police Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the accident.