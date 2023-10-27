SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after a car vs. pedestrian accident on state street in Springfield this Friday evening.

A pedestrian and a vehicle were involved in a car crash on the 200 block of State Street at approximately 6:30 p.m., according to the Springfield Police Department spokesperson, Ryan Walsh.

The driver remained at the scene. The adult man pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to Baystate Medical Center. An investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.