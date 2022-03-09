HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police officers were called to the area of 150 Whiting Farms Road Tuesday after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

According to the news release sent to 22News by Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, the incident happened at around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Holyoke police gave first aid to the man immediately and he was then taken to a local hospital. The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section were called to assist as well.

The man is expected to be okay. Holyoke Police Department is investigating the incident. No further information has been given as of this time. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.