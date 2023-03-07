MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man wanted out of Pennsylvania after a shooting left one man dead was captured in Memphis, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday.

Jerbrell Westmoreland, 30, was wanted for homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, and attempted criminal homicide.

Arrest warrants were issued for Westmoreland last month after two men were shot in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Nov. 28, 2022. One of the men, Luis Sanchez, died from his injuries.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading Office Violent Offender Task Force developed information that Westmoreland was at the Hilldale Apartments on Eastline Drive in Memphis.

With assistance from U.S. Marshals Task Force Investigators, Memphis Police officers found him at the apartment and took him into custody without incident Wednesday.