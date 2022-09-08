SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Monson police assisted in the investigation for the arrest of a Pennsylvania man for a child sexual exploitation offense.

According to the Justice Department in Boston, 44-year-old David Tweed of Kulpmont, Pennsylvania was arrested on August 30th and indicted by a federal grand jury in Springfield on one count of sexual exploitation of a child. He was arrested and detained following an initial appearance in the Middle District of Pennsylvania. A date has not yet been scheduled for federal court in Springfield, Mass.

The indictment states that Tweed allegedly employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of that conduct on various dates between September 2021 and December 2021.

Tweed faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine if found guilty. Assistant U.S. Attorney Catherine G. Curley is prosecuting the case in Springfield Federal Court.

“As the chief federal law enforcement officer for our Commonwealth, there is no higher priority than ensuring the safety of our communities and specifically our children,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “Mr. Tweed is alleged to have preyed on and taken advantage of a child – robbing them of their innocence for the depraved and illegal purpose of producing child sexual abuse material. The exploitation and sexualization of our children is a heinous crime that inflicts untold, long-lasting harm and trauma on its victims. My office and our law enforcement partners will continue to use every available resource to bring justice to victims by identifying and prosecuting predators who seek to do them harm.”

“Sexual exploitation of any person is a serious crime, but the sexual exploitation of child is always very deeply disturbing”, said Matthew B. Millhollin, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations, New England. “HSI New England is appreciative that the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, who recognizes the egregious impacts that child sexual exploitation crimes have on individuals and on our community, is committed to seeking justice for the offenses that the investigation of Tweed has uncovered.”