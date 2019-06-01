Person arrested for exceeding striped bass limit

(WWLP) – A person was arrested for taking 11 undersized striped bass from the Falmouth Harbor area Monday.

According to Massachusetts Environmental Police, with the help of Falmouth Marine Environmental Services and Massachusetts State Police, they found a person by the mouth of Falmouth Harbor where they were in possession of 11 striped bass measuring between 19 and 22 inches.

Police say the recreational possession limit for striped bass is one fish per day with a minimum of 28 inches in length.

The person was arrested and charged with possession of undersized striped bass and being over the daily retention limit.

Police seized the individual’s rod, reel, and tackle box and donated the catch.

The person was arraigned in Falmouth District Court on Tuesday and is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in early July.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.