Person shot on Spring Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is investigating a shooting on Spring Street Tuesday afternoon where one person was found injured.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers located a man with gunshot wounds around 12:20 p.m. on Spring Street. The man was taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the shooting. 22News has a crew on the way and will provide an update when it becomes available.