AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – An animal rights display by PETA at UMass Amherst was vandalized on Friday afternoon.

On October 18th, PETA unveiled its new exhibit on the UMass campus called ‘Without Consent‘ which features 28 panels with descriptions and photographs of nearly 200 animals harmed and killed in experiments that they did not and could not consent to.

PETA is looking to convince schools like UMass to embrace animal-free research. At the exhibit, PETA is specifically looking to end the menopause research that is being done on marmoset monkeys.

According to PETA, the display was slashed with a razor blade at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. If you have any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandal, PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000. Contact UMass Amherst Police at 413-545-2121 or email umpd@umass.edu.

Marnie Chambless (PETA Campaigners)

Banners repaired with tape. Photo from Tas Bruner at PETA

The banners have since been repaired with tape and remain on display at UMass next to the Student Union from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. through October 27th. The display was launched in 2021 and has traveled to 25 cities.