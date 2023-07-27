WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident.

According to police, on Saturday, July 8th the person pictured was involved in shoplifting at TJ Maxx on Memorial Ave. in West Springfield.

If you can identify him or have any information, contact West Springfield Police Detective Guindon at 413-263-3210 extension 245, or Text-A-Tip, text SOLVE plus a message to the number 274637 on your cell phone. You can remain anonymous.