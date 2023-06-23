SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police arrested five people after an “Anti-John” undercover prostitution operation that was conducted on Thursday.

The following were arrested and charged with “Pay for Sexual Conduct” in less than a four-hour span from the High Street area and the South End neighborhood:

Normand Proulx (78) of Agawam

Javier Santiago (46) of Springfield

Willie Peoples Jr. (27) of Springfield

Luis Henriquez (31) of Chicopee

William Galarza (31) of Chicopee

Normand Proulx (Springfield Police Department)

Javier Santiago (Springfield Police Department)

Willie Peoples Jr. (Springfield Police Department)

Luis Henriquez (Springfield Police Department)

William Galarza (Springfield Police Department)

Last Thursday, eleven people were arrested after an “Anti-John” undercover prostitution operation that was conducted.

The “Anti-John” undercover prostitution operation was conducted by members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit and Springfield Police Metro Unit under the direction of Captain Brian Keenan, Massachusetts State Police High Risk Victim Unit, Massachusetts State Police Hampden County Detective Unit and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.