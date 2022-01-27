PHOTOS: 9/11 Monument in Springfield vandalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are looking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects in connection with malicious destruction of the 9/11 Monument in downtown Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 20th three suspects appear to have vandalized the 9/11 Monument and the lighting attached.

Springfield Police Department

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355, anonymously Text-A-Tip, Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip.