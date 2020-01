AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – The Agawam Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the photos above.

According to the Agawam Police Department, on January 3 the man in the photos entered Rocky’s Ace Hardware on Springfield Street and stole an Ariens snowblower around 3:30 p.m.

(Photo: Agawam Police Department)

If you have any information or can identify the person in the photos you are asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 413-786-1717.