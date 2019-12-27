PHOTOS: Armed robbery at Starbucks in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – State police released three images following an armed robbery Thursday morning at a Mass Pike service plaza.

According to State Police Director of Media Communication, Dave Procopio, the robbery took place at around 6:00 a.m. December 26th at the Starbucks at the Framingham Plaza, which is on the westbound side of the Mass Pike.

Suspect with gun robbed Mass Pike Starbucks location

The suspect, dressed in black and wore a mask, entered the building through a door used by employees, he pointed a handgun at two Starbucks employees and forced one of them to open the safe in the office. He left on foot with a significant amount of money.

He was later seen getting into a small black SUV parked on Audrea Road behind the plaza.

The suspect is described as having an average build, approximately 5′ 5″ to 5′ 8″ tall, approximately 160 lbs, with the visible skin around his eyes being tan in appearance. The suspect was dressed in all black clothing, to include his coat, pants, boots, ski mask, and latex gloves. Dave Procopio, Massachusetts State Police

Anyone with information about this suspect or incident is asked to call State Police at 781-431-5050.

PHOTOS: Armed robbery at Starbucks

Latest News: