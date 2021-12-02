PHOTOS: Assault & battery suspect on PTVA bus in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department Detective Bureau is asking for the public’s help in identifying an assault and battery suspect.

The suspect is said to have assaulted a disabled women according to the news release by the Springfield Police Department. The incident allegedly occurred on a PVTA bus on November 11th. The suspect is said to have gotten off the bus on the 1100 block of Boston Road.

If you have any information on who this suspect is or their whereabouts please contact the SPD Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or you can also anonymously text a tip to CRIMES (274637), type SOLVE along with your tip.