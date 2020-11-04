PHOTOS: Breaking and entering suspect in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a breaking and entering.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, at around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, October 23 a man kicked in the plexiglass window of the door at Lucky Mart/Mobile. He stuffed his backpack with cartons of cigarettes and bottles of alcohol. He was inside for 2 – 2.5 minutes.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, (note the kind of sneakers, backpack and zip up hoodie) contact Sturbridge Police Department at 508-347-2525.

