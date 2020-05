GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Granby police are looking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in breaking and entering into a storage unit facility Wednesday, April 22.

According to the Granby Police Department, the suspects broke into several storage units at All Town Storage located on Route 202 in the morning.

If you are able to identify any of the suspects or saw anything that morning, you are asked to contact Granby police at 413-467-9222.

PHOTOS: Suspects caught on surveillance