PHOTOS: Holyoke Police searching for suspects in jewelry store theft

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke police are looking to identify two suspects allegedly involved in a theft from the Funari Jewelers in the Holyoke Mall.

According to the department, the incident happened on March 20th shortly before 4:00 p.m.

The two suspects are described as light skinned Black or Hispanic men in their late teens or early 20s. They left the mall in a dark colored car, which police described possibly as a 2013-15 Honda Civic. The car also had a spoiler and sun roof.

















If you have any information on the two suspects, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900 ext 559.