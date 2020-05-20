Watch Live
PHOTOS: Man wanted for breaking and entering 7-Eleven in Springfield

Photo: Springfield Police Department

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of breaking into a store Sunday, May 3.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, a man broke into the 7-Eleven on Cooley Street around 3 a.m. He is currently wanted for breaking and entering, stealing over $1,200 worth of items, and destroying property.

If you have any information that could identify the man or know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call Springfield Police at 413-787-6355. You may also text crimes at 274637 and type SOLVE to leave an anonymous tip.

PHOTO: Suspect wanted for breaking and entering

