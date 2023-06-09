SAVOY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police released two additional photos of the man wanted in connection with stabbing a woman in Adams.

A woman is expected to recover after being stabbed at her home in Adams early Wednesday morning. The victim, an adult woman, was previously in a relationship with the suspect. She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police are looking for the stabbing suspect, 55-year-old Jeffrey Cote, that left the home before police arrived and believed he returned to his home located at 498 Chapel Rd. in Savoy. Numerous Massachusetts State Police units — including the Special Tactical Operations (STOP) Team, Crisis Negotiation Unit, Troop B patrols, and State Police Detective Unit for Berkshire County — established a perimeter at the suspect’s address, and attempted to establish communications with him.

Members of the MSP STOP Team made entry to the home and discovered the suspect was not there. Police are continuing to search surrounding the property.

Thursday, for the second day, Troopers from the State Police Special Emergency Response Team, K9 Unit, Berkshire County Detective Unit, and Troop B searched for the suspect in the areas of Savoy and Cheshire.

Cote may be armed and should be considered dangerous. Police believe he may be in Savoy or Cheshire. Residents in these areas are being asked to use caution around anyone that appears to be suspicious or out of place and not to confront the suspect or anyone they encounter.

If have seen him or know of his whereabouts, call 911 or the State Police-Cheshire Barracks at 413-743-4700 immediately.