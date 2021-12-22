PHOTOS: Missing children in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are a total of 98 missing children in Massachusetts, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Below is a list of missing children by most recent in Massachusetts. If you have any information on the whereabouts of any of them, contact your local police department, 911, or 1-800-843-5678.
Ysabel Suazo (17): Lynn, Mass.
Missing Since November 30, 2021
- Missing From: Lynn, MA
- DOB: Feb 19, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’7″
- Weight: 125 lb
Eddy Deleon (16): Swansea, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 29, 2021
- Missing From: Swansea, MA
- DOB: Jul 25, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Male
- Race: Biracial
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’5″
- Weight: 130 lbs
Andre Hamilton (16): Fall River, Mass.
Missing since Nov 29, 2021
- Missing From: Fall River, MA
- DOB: Feb 19, 2021
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’10”
- Weight: 145 lbs
Jaylen Llano (17): Springfield, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 25, 2021
- Missing From: Springfield, MA
- DOB: Sep 30, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Male
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’11”
- Weight: 150 lbs
Halaighna Souza (15): Fall River, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 24, 2021
- Missing From: Fall River, MA
- DOB: Jan 6, 2006
- Age Now: 15
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 120 lbs
Camorah Hill (17): West Bridgewater, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 23, 2021
- Missing From: West Bridgewater, MA
- DOB: Mar 7, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Female
- Race: Biracial
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 120 lbs
Danieliz Diaz-Colon (14): Holyoke, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 23, 2021
- Missing From: Holyoke, MA
- DOB: Apr 19, 2007
- Age Now: 14
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’0″
- Weight: 110 lbs
Madison Loveday (16): Fall River, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 22, 2021
- Missing From: Fall River, MA
- DOB: Feb 16, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Hazel
- Height: 5’1″
- Weight: 135 lbs
Marlayna Velasquez-Matrone (17): Chelsea, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 16, 2021
- Missing From: Chelsea, MA
- DOB: Oct 30, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’6″
- Weight: 130 lbs
Dely Cucul Linares (17): Revere, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 13, 2021
- Missing From: Revere, MA
- DOB: Apr 28, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’1″
- Weight: 118 lbs
Tyler Reynolds (16): Springfield, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 12, 2021
- Missing From: Springfield, MA
- DOB: Apr 19, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Blonde
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 6’0″
- Weight: 150 lbs
Teyanna Cuocolo (14): Framingham, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 11, 2021
- Missing From: Framingham, MA
- DOB: Jun 14, 2007
- Age Now: 14
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Green
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 104 lbs
Elijah Hart (15): Cambridge, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 10, 2021
- Missing From: Cambridge, MA
- DOB: Sep 24. 2006
- Age Now: 15
- Sex: Male
- Race: Biracial
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 6’0″
- Weight: 170 lbs
Aniya Wheeler (16): Lynn, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 8, 2021
- Missing From: Lynn, MA
- DOB: Aug 4, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Female
- Race: Biracial
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’0″
- Weight: 121 lbs
Virginia Alvarez (17): Chelsea, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 6, 2021
- Missing From: Chelsea, MA
- DOB: Sep 12, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’1″
- Weight: 130 lbs
Natural Miller (16): Boston, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 2, 2021
- Missing From: Boston, MA
- DOB: Jul 6, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Hazel
- Height: 5’2″
- Weight: 180 lbs
Zakiya Pierre (16): Salem, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 1, 2021
- Missing From: Salem, MA
- DOB: Jul 16, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’4″
- Weight: 110 lbs
Kiean Joseph (16): North Dartmouth, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 1, 2021
- Missing From: North Dartmouth, MA
- DOB: Jan 6, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’4″
- Weight: 130 lbs
Chikwadulu Mekuria-Miller (15): Northampton, Mass.
Missing Since: Oct 30, 2021
- Missing From: Northampton, MA.
- DOB: Jun 14, 2006
- Age Now: 15
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’10”
- Weight: 150 lbs
Note: Both photos are of Chikwadulu. He may travel to West Palm Beach, Florida, or Oakland, California. Chikwadulu may use the name Levi or Eternity. He may have his hair cut short.
Emma Laster (17): Springfield, Mass.
Missing Since: Oct 27, 2021
- Missing From: Springfield, MA
- DOB: May 5, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Blonde
- Eye Color: Blue
- Height: 5’5″
- Weight: 250 lbs
Elizabeth Escalona (14): Lynn, Mass.
Missing Since: Oct 25, 2021
- Missing From: Lynn, MA
- DOB: Jul 20, 2007
- Age Now: 14
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 4’11”
- Weight: 200 lbs
Charlene Brown (16): Springfield, Mass.
Missing Since: Oct 21, 2021
- Missing From: Springfield, MA
- DOB: Feb 1, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Female
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’9″
- Weight: 170 lbs
Habana Santana (14): Florence, Mass.
Missing Since: Oct 15, 2021
- Missing From: Florence, MA
- DOB: Nov 11, 2007
- Age Now: 14
- Sex: Female
- Race: Biracial
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’2″
- Weight: 140 lbs
Madisyn White (16): Worcester, Mass.
Missing Since: Oct 14, 2021
- Missing From: Worcester, MA
- DOB: Jan 5, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Sandy
- Eye Color: Blue
- Height: 5’5″
- Weight: 125 lbs
Deiyaneira Torres Gonzalez (15): Fall River, Mass.
Missing Since: Oct 5, 2021
- Missing From: Fall River
- DOB: Oct 17, 2006
- Age Now: 15
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’6″
- Weight: 120 lbs
Juliana Plaza (16): Boston, Mass.
Missing Since: Oct 2, 2021
- Missing From: Boston, MA
- DOB: Jan 6, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Female
- Race: Biracial
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Green
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 185 lbs
Dakari Henderson (17): Dorchester, Mass.
Missing Since: Oct 1, 2021
- Missing From: Dorchester, MA
- DOB: Jan 27, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’7″
- Weight: 150 lbs
Tanaja Wilson (14): Springfield, Mass.
Missing Since: Oct 1, 2021
- Missing From: Springfield, MA
- DOB: Jun 2, 2007
- Age Now: 14
- Sex: Female
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’1″
- Weight: 140 lbs
Ethan Rios (16): Chicopee, Mass.
Missing Since: Sep 30, 2021
- Missing From: Chicopee, MA
- DOB: Mar 3, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Male
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’9
- Weight: 205 lbs
Christalee Guzman (17): Springfield, Mass.
Missing Since: Sep 29, 2021
- Missing From: Springfield, MA
- DOB: Dec 12, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’2″
- Weight: 120 lbs
Gillian Lancey (17): Haverhill, Mass.
Missing Since: Sep 25, 2021
- Missing From: Haverhill, MA
- DOB: Apr 11, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Green
- Height: 5’4″
- Weight: 125 lbs
Andru Burgos (14): Boston, Mass.
Missing Since: Sep 24, 2021
- Missing From: Boston, MA
- DOB: May 31, 2007
- Age Now: 14
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 120 lbs
Tavon Fisher (16): Indian Orchard, Mass.
Missing Since: Sep 14, 2021
- Missing From: Indian Orchard, MA
- DOB: Dec 25, 2004
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’7
- Weight: 170 lbs
Note: Tavon Fisher may still be in the local Springfield, Massachusetts area. When Tavon was last seen, his hair was dyed green. He has braces on his teeth.
Henry Perez Jimenez (16): Framingham, Mass.
Missing Since: Sep 6, 2021
- Missing From: Framingham, MA
- DOB: Nov 15, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Male
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 4’5″
- Weight: 140 lbs
Jasmine Costa (14): New Bedford, Mass.
Missing Since: Sep 3, 2021
- Missing From: New Bedford, MA
- DOB: Jun 14, 2007
- Age Now: 14
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’1
- Weight: 110 lbs
Marcos Das Neves (17): Framingham, Mass.
Missing Since: Sep 1, 2021
- Missing From: Framingham, MA
- DOB: Oct 1, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’7″
- Weight: 180 lbs
Jillian Clark (16): Northampton, Mass.
Missing Since: Aug 25, 2021
- Missing From: Northampton, MA
- DOB: Mar 5, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’2″
- Weight: 160 lbs
Jeremy Parker (17): Lynn, Mass.
Missing Since: Aug 12, 2021
- Missing From: Lynn, MA
- DOB: Dec 20, 2003
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Male
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’11”
- Weight: 130 lbs
Khyra Caldwell (16): Fall River, Mass.
Missing Since: Aug 7, 2021
- Missing From: Fall River, MA
- DOB: Aug 11, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Female
- Race: Biracial
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’10”
- Weight: 150 lbs
Note: Khyra may still be in the local area or she may travel to other cities in Massachusetts. She is Biracial. Khyra is Black and White. When she was last seen, she was wearing braces. Khyra may wear glasses.
Cloe Allinson (16): Hudson, Mass.
Missing Since: Aug 3, 2021
- Missing From: Hudson, MA
- DOB: Apr 23, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Blonde
- Eye Color: Green
- Height: 5’5″
- Weight: 140 lbs
Note: Cloe may travel to Marlborough, Massachusetts. She has a tattoo on her forearm.
Ciara Valentin (16): Fall River, Mass.
Missing Since: Jul 27, 2021
- Missing From: Fall River, MA
- DOB: Dec 16, 2004
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’0″
- Weight: 100 lbs
Allice Diniz (17): Malden, Mass.
Missing Since: Jul 24, 2021
- Missing From: Malden, MA
- DOB: Aug 29, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’2″
- Weight: 100 lbs
Jaiden Lee (17): Billerica, Mass.
Missing Since: Jul 12, 2021
- Missing From: Billerica, MA
- DOB: Jul 31, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’5″
- Weight: 110 lbs
Taylor Johnson (17): Boston, Mass.
Missing Since: Jul 11, 2021
- Missing From: Boston, MA
- DOB: Jan 29, 2004
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Lt. Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’5″
- Weight: 125 lbs
Note: Both photos shown are of Taylor. She was last seen on July 11, 2021. Taylor may still be in the local area or she may travel to Franklin or Fitchburg, Massachusetts or Concord, New Hampshire.
Damian Courtney (17): Worcester, Mass.
Missing Since: Jun 26, 2021
- Missing From: Worcester, MA
- DOB: Dec 22, 2003
- Sex: Male
- Race: Biracial
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 6’0″
- Weight: 200 lbs
Jayce McManus (17): Haverhill, Mass.
Missing Since: Jun 14, 2021
- Missing From: Haverhill, MA
- DOB: Jun 17, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Blonde
- Eye Color: Blue
- Height: 6’4″
- Weight: 184 lbs
Gabriel Ramos (17): Pittsfield, Mass.
Missing Since: Jun 10, 2021
- Missing From: Pittsfield, MA
- DOB: Jun 21, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Sandy
- Eye Color: Blue
- Height: 5’5″
- Weight: 100 lbs
Jean Francois Derisme (17): Quincy, Mass.
Missing Since: Jun 9, 2021
- Missing From: Quincy, MA
- DOB: Dec 3, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 180 lbs
Mannielys Del Hoyo (17): Holyoke, Mass.
Missing Since: Jun 7, 2021
- Missing From: Holyoke, MA
- DOB: Oct 3, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Hazel
- Height: 5’0″
- Weight: 113 lbs
Caroline De Oliveira Viana (17): Brockton, Mass.
Missing Since: Jun 3, 2021
- Missing From: Brockton, MA
- DOB: Jun 30, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 190 lbs
Note: Caroline De Oliveira Viana may still be in the local area or she may travel to another city or state.
Harmony Roberts (17): Fall River, Mass.
Missing Since: Jun 3, 2021
- Missing From: Fall River, MA
- DOB: Oct 24, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 4’10”
- Weight: 102 lbs
Adryana Braga (17): North Easton, Mass.
Missing Since: Jun 1, 2021
- Missing From: North Easton, MA
- DOB: Aug 17, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Female
- Race: Biracial
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 180 lbs
Asia Clayton-Carter (15): Springfield, Mass.
Missing Since: May 24, 2021
- Missing From: Springfield, MA
- DOB: Apr 2, 2006
- Age Now: 15
- Sex: Female
- Race: Biracial
- Hair Color: Blonde
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’9″
- Weight: 200 lbs
Zachariah Bliss (17): Dalton, Mass.
Missing Since: Apr 26, 2021
- Missing From: Dalton, MA
- DOB: Apr 26, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Hazel
- Height: 5’10”
- Weight: 120 lbs
Note: Zachariah may still be in the local area. He may use the nickname Zach.
Jonathan Blevins (6): Brockton, Mass.
Missing Since: Apr 15, 2021
- Missing From: Brockton, MA
- DOB: Sep 7, 2015
- Age Now: 6
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 4’0″
- Weight: 40 lbs
Note: Both photos shown are of Jonathan. He was last seen on April 15, 2021. Jonathan may be in the company of his mother.
Kristopher Russo (16): Holyoke, Mass.
Missing Since: Mar 24, 2021
- Missing From: Holyoke, MA
- DOB: Jul 28, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’7″
- Weight: 280 lbs
Shaya Romero (18): Wilbraham, Mass.
Missing Since: Feb 13, 2021
- Missing From: Wilbraham, MA
- DOB: Oct 11, 2003
- Age Now: 18
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Green
- Height: 5’4″
- Weight: 115 lbs
Saray Ortiz (17): Chicopee, Mass.
Missing Since: Jan 26, 2021
- Missing From: Chicopee, MA
- DOB: Mar 25, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’0″
- Weight: 120 lbs
Note: Saray may be in the local area or she may travel to Springfield, Massachusetts.
Miguel Fernandez (18): Natick, Mass.
Missing Since: Jan 25, 2021
- Missing From: Natick, MA
- DOB: Oct 15, 2003
- Age Now: 18
- Sex: Male
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 6’1″
- Weight: 170 lbs
Note: Both photos shown are of Miguel. He was last seen on January 25, 2021. Miguel may travel out of state.
Greisey Perez Vasquez (16): Indian Orchard, Mass.
Missing Since: Dec 28, 2020
- Missing From: Indian Orchard, MA
- DOB: Jan 6, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 4’9″
- Weight: 85 lbs
Clifton Shanks (15): Acushnet, Mass.
Missing Since: Dec 17, 2020
- Missing From: Acushnet, MA
- DOB: Mar 23, 2006
- Age Now: 15
- Sex: Male
- Race: Biracial
- Hair Color: Light Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 6’0″
- Weight: 195 lbs
Nathaniel Lafountain (17): Gardner, Mass.
Missing Since: Dec 13, 2020
- Missing From: Gardner, MA
- DOB: Mar 13, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’7″
- Weight: 170 lbs
Note: Nathaniel may be in the company of an adult female. He may travel to Berlin, New Hampshire.
Issac Villeda (17): Natick, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 16, 2020
- Missing From: Natick, MA
- DOB: Sep 12, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Male
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’5″
- Weight: 120 lbs
Yensi Hernandez Perez (18): Worcester, Mass.
Missing Since: Jul 3, 2020
- Missing From: Worcester, MA
- DOB: Jun 24, 2003
- Age Now: 18
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’5″
- Weight: 148 lbs
Morgan Closs (20): Everett, Mass.
Missing Since: May 8, 2020
- Missing From: Everett, MA
- DOB: Dec 21, 2000
- Age Now: 20
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’11”
- Weight: 180 lbs
Note: Morgan may go by the alias name Closs Morgan.
Kyrice Taylor (18): Mattapan, Mass.
Missing Since: Mar 24, 2020
- Missing From: Mattapan, MA
- DOB: Dec 22, 2002
- Age Now: 18
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brow
- Height: 6’1″
- Weight: 230 lbs
Wilson Sanic Pixabaj (17): Webster, Mass.
Missing Since: Feb 12, 2020
- Missing From: Webster, MA
- DOB: Feb 16, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Male
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’2″
- Weight: 120 lbs
Damien Francisco (18): Springfield, Mass.
Missing Since: Jan 2, 2020
- Missing From: Springfield, MA
- DOB: Nov 7, 2003
- Age Now: 18
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Green
- Height: 5’10”
- Weight: 120 lbs
Note: Damien Francisco may still be in the local area or may travel to Chicopee, Massachusetts.
Lester Fuentes Mejia (19): Watertown, Mass.
Missing Since: Dec 30, 2019
- Missing From: Watertown, MA
- DOB: Apr 15, 2002
- Age Now: 19
- Sex: Male
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’9″
- Weight: 140 lbs
Anthony Gonzalez (19): Chicopee, Mass.
Missing Since: Dec 16, 2019
- Missing From: Chicopee, MA
- DOB: Mar 21, 2002
- Age Now: 19
- Sex: Male
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’2″
- Weight: 95 lbs
Devin Young (17): Springfield, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 22, 2019
- Missing From: Springfield, MA
- DOB: Jan 24, 2004
- Age Now: 17
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’6″
- Weight: 160 lbs
Juan Serrano (18): Watertown, Mass.
Missing Since: Oct 26, 2019
- Missing From: Watertown, MA
- DOB: May 1, 2003
- Age Now: 18
- Sex: Male
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’6″
- Weight: 140 lbs
Jayson Wilson (16): Gloucester, Mass.
Missing Since: Oct 7, 2019
- Missing From: Gloucester, MA
- DOB: Feb 16, 2005
- Age Now: 16
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Blonde
- Eye Color: Blue
- Height: 6’0″
- Weight: 130 lbs
Note: Jayson may still be in the local area or he may travel to Beverly, Massachusetts. He has a large birth mark on his left leg that extends up his body onto his torso. Jayson was previously seen with his hair in two braids on each side of his head.
Laura Ortiz (19): Springfield, Mass.
Missing Since: Jul 28, 2019
- Missing From: Springfield, MA
- DOB: Dec 14, 2002
- Age Now: 19
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’6″
- Weight: 128 lbs
Maria Mazariegos-Lopez (19): Framingham, Mass.
Missing Since: Feb 22, 2019
- Missing From: Framingham, MA
- DOB: Oct 12, 2002
- Age Now: 19
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 4’0″
- Weight: 120 lbs
Note: Maria was last seen on February 22, 2019. She may travel to Florida.
Kency Diaz-Siguaque (21): Attleboro, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 16, 2017
- Missing From: Attleboro, MA
- DOB: Apr 6, 2000
- Age Now: 21
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’0″
- Weight: 130 lbs
Note: Kency’s photo is shown age-progressed to 20 years. She may still be in the local area or she may travel to Boston, Massachusetts.
Lizmarie Asencio (19): Springfield, Mass.
Missing Since: May 15, 2017
- Missing From: Springfield, MA
- DOB: Sep 24, 2002
- Age Now: 19
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Blue
- Height: 5’0″
- Weight: 100 lbs
Note: Asencio may go by the name Lismarie.
Emmanuel Ponce Pineda (22): Framingham, Mass.
Missing Since: Aug 8, 2015
- Missing From: Framingham, MA
- DOB: Oct 19, 1999
- Age Now: 22
- Sex: Male
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’7″
- Weight: 150 lbs
Note: Emmanuel has a gap between his teeth. Emmanuel has a two scars on his left shoulder and a birthmark on his lower back.
Kristopher Lewis (21): Boston, Mass.
Missing Since: Feb 4, 2014
- Missing From: Boston, MA
- DOB: Jul 20, 2000
- Age Now: 21
- Sex: Male
- Race: Biracial
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’1″
- Weight: 87 lbs
Note: Kristopher is Black and Hispanic. He has a scar on his bottom lip.
Melvin Lazo-Martinez (25): Worcester, Mass.
Missing Since: Jun 8, 2013
- Missing From: Worcester, MA
- DOB: Jan 9, 1996
- Age Now: 25
- Sex: Male
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’6″
- Weight: 165 lbs
Note: Melvin’s photo is shown age-progressed to 21 years. He may be in the company of a female companion. They may still be in the local area or they may travel to New York City, New York. When Melvin was last seen, he was walking with a limp due to a fractured left ankle.
Athena Sheetz (13): Lynn, Mass.
Missing Since: Jan 3, 2010
- Missing From: Lynn, MA
- DOB: Nov 20, 2008
- Age Now: 13
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 2’5″
- Weight: 30 lbs
Note: Athena’s photo has been age-progressed to 11 years and Thanit’s photo has been age-progressed to 13 years. They were last seen on January 3, 2010. They may be in the company of their mother. They may travel to Spain.
Thanit Sheetz-Marti (15): Lynn, Mass.
Missing Since: Jan 3, 2010
- Missing From: Lynn, MA
- DOB: Oct 7, 2006
- Age Now: 15
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 3’0″
- Weight: 45 lbs
Note: Athena’s photo has been age-progressed to 11 years and Thanit’s photo has been age-progressed to 13 years. They were last seen on January 3, 2010. They may be in the company of their mother. They may travel to Spain.
Kali Athukorala (14): Belchertown, Mass.
Missing Since: Apr 13, 2009
- Missing From: Belchertown, MA
- DOB: Aug 25, 2007
- Age Now: 14
- Sex: Female
- Race: Biracial
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 1’6″
- Weight: 26 lbs
Note: The child is believed to be in the company of her mother. They may have left the country and traveled to the Dominican Republic. The child is Biracial. She is White and Asian. She has scars on her legs.
Giovanni Gonzalez-Colon (18): Lynn, Mass.
Missing Since: Aug 15, 2008
- Missing From: Lynn, MA
- DOB: May 1, 2003
- Age Now: 18
- Sex: Male
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 4’1″
- Weight: 40 lbs
Note: Giovanni’s photo is shown age-progressed to 12 years. He was last seen on August 15, 2008 at approximately 4:00 p.m. He may still be in the local area or he may have traveled to Puerto Rico. Giovanni has a small scar above his eyebrow. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt, and black Spiderman sandals.
Maximillian Soloviev (19): Belmont, Mass.
Missing Since: Jun 8, 2006
- Missing From: Belmont, MA
- DOB: May 21, 2002
- Age Now: 19
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Sandy
- Eye Color: Blue
- Height: 3’8″
- Weight: 40 lbs
Note: Both photos show are of Maximillian. He may be in the company of his mother. They may travel to Russia or the Caribbean. Maximillian may go by the first name Max, Maksusha, and Maxima. He may go the last name Sobolev, Solovyev, Tyukhtyaev. Maximillian primarily speaks Russian.
David Reynolds (33): Fitchburg, Mass.
Missing Since: Sep 1, 2004
- Missing From: Fitchburg, MA
- DOB: Sep 7, 1988
- Age Now: 33
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’6″
- Weight: 140 lbs
Note: David’s photo is shown age-progressed to 31 years. He may be in the company of an adult male. They may be in the local area or may have traveled to Boston, Massachusetts. David has a tattoo of the letter ‘DR’ on his left arm. When he was last seen, his ears were pierced.
Soomaiiah Quraiishi (28): Quincy, Mass.
Missing Since: Apr 13, 2001
- Missing From: Quincy, MA
- DOB: Jun 1, 1993
- Age Now: 28
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Black
- Height: 4’5″
- Weight: 90 lbs
Note: Soomaiiah’s photo is shown age progressed to 24 years. She was last seen on April 13, 2001. Soomaiiah has a small scar under her right eye. She may be in Lahore or Karachi, Pakistan, in the surrounding area of the Christian Muree Convent School in Muree, Pakistan or may be at a local orphanage in the vicinity of Junieh, Lebanon or An Nabk, Syria. Soomaiiah may have entered the United Arab Emirates on January 12, 2002, Bombay, India on January 13, 2002 and London, England on January 22, 2002.
Jane Chelsea Doe 2000 (17-25): Chelsea, Mass.
- Date Found: Nov 13, 2000
- Location Found: Chelsea, MA
- Estimated Age: 17-25
- Sex: Female
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Unknown
- Estimated Height: 5’2″ to 5’0″
- Estimated Weight: 100 to 130 lbs
Note: On November 13, 2000 an unidentified female was found deceased in a parking lot on Crest Ave in Chelsea, Massachusetts. She had been deceased for approximately 24 hours. The victim is described to be a medium to light skin black female with possible admixture of Asian, Cape Verdean, or Indian. She was 17-25 years old at the time of death, stood 5’2″ to 5’5″ tall and weighed around 100-130 pounds. She is described as petite with good muscle tone. The female had short black hair with a reddish tint. No obvious tattoos, scars or identifying marks were observed on her body. The female did have purple polish on her toenails. She had been treated by a dentist in life as several fillings were observed in her teeth. She also had a slight overbite that might have been noticeable to others. Massachusetts State Police have identified and arrested a suspect in this female’s homicide. The suspect stated that the victim was involved in sex trafficking at the time of her death, claimed she identified herself as ?Lisa?, and was from Philadelphia, PA. Images above are a facial reconstruction created by a NCMEC Forensic Artist that depicts what the female may have looked like in life.
Wayne Goff (42): Mattapan, Mass.
Missing Since: May 20, 1997
- Missing From: Mattapan, MA
- DOB: Dec 2, 1979
- Age Now: 42
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’4″
- Weight: 120 lbs
Note: Wayne’s photo is shown age-progressed to 34 years. He left home on May 20, 1997 and has not been heard from since. He has “Hill Boy Z” tattooed on his right arm.
Jesus De La Cruz (31): Lynn, Mass.
Missing Since: Sep 28, 1996
- Missing From: Lynn, MA
- DOB: Jan 3, 1990
- Age Now: 31
- Sex: Male
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 4’6″
- Weight: 60 lbs
Note: Jesus’ photo is shown age-progressed to 31 years. He was last seen walking on Park Street in Lynn, Massachusetts on September 28, 1996. Jesus has a scar above his left eye, a birthmark on his left calf, and a birthmark on the left side of his forehead. His left ear is pierced.
Jamie Lusher (45): Westfield, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 6, 1992
- Missing From: Westfield, MA
- DOB: Oct 15, 1976
- Age Now: 45
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Blue
- Height: 5’2″
- Weight: 110 lbs
Note: Jamie’s photo is shown age-progressed to 33 years. He was last seen on November 6, 1992 in Westfield, Massachusetts.
Olivia Edwards-Tuttle (31): Barre, Mass.
Missing Since: Mar 28, 1991
- Missing From: Barre, MA
- DOB: Jun 14, 1990
- Age Now: 31
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Blonde
- Eye Color: Blue
- Height: 2’11”
- Weight: 20 lbs
Note: Olivia’s photo is shown age-progressed to 31 years. She was last seen on March 28, 1991.
Jennifer Fay (48): Brockton, Mass.
Missing Since: Nov 14, 1989
- Missing From: Brockton, MA
- DOB: Dec 25, 1972
- Age Now: 48
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Blonde
- Eye Color: Blue
- Height: 5’4″
- Weight: 90 lbs
Note: Jennifer’s photo is shown age-progressed to 46 years. She was last seen leaving her home. Jennifer has a scar over her eyebrow.
Melanie Melanson (47): Woburn, Mass.
Missing Since: Oct 27, 1989
- Missing From: Woburn, MA
- DOB: Nov 1, 1974
- Age Now: 47
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Blonde
- Eye Color: Blue
- Height: 5’3″
- Weight: 105 lbs
Note: Melanie’s photo is shown age-progressed to 42 years. Melanie was last seen on the evening of October 27, 1989 at a party. She never returned home and has not been seen or heard from since. When Melanie was last seen, she had braces on her teeth.
John Doe 1988 (14-16): Dorchester, Mass.
- Date Found: Oct 6, 1988
- Location Found: Dorchester, MA
- Estimated Age: 14-16
- Sex: Male
- Race: Black
- Hair Color: Black
- Eye Color: Brown
- Estimated Height: 5’4″
- Estimated Weight: 128 to 132 lbs
Note: An unidentified boy was found deceased in a small wooded area along Eldon Street in Dorchester within Suffolk County on October 6, 1988. The boy had been deceased a few days before being found. He is estimated to be 14-16 years old. He stood approximately 5’4″ tall and weighed around 130 lbs. He had short black cropped hair and brown eyes. The boy was found clothed wearing a gray sweater, blue shirt, blue jeans, red underwear, white socks and white Avia sneakers. A second young black male, approximately 17-20 years old was found deceased next to the boy. The second male is also unidentified. Both males appear to have died around the same time. Investigation into their deaths has revealed that both males may have been from or had ties to Bronx, New York. DNA testing has confirmed that the two males are not related to each other. The image shown is a facial reconstruction completed by a NCMEC Forensic Artist and depicts what the boy may have looked like in life.
Catherine Malcolmson (52): Stow, Mass.
Missing Since: Aug 13, 1985
- Missing From: Stow, MA
- DOB: Apr 17, 1969
- Age Now: 52
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Blue
- Height: 5’5″
- Weight: 110 lbs
Note: Catherine’s photo is shown age-progressed to 50 years. She was riding her bike to work and has not been seen since. Catherine’s hair is naturally brown but it may be bleached blonde. She has a scar on her forehead, a dimple on her right cheek, and pierced ears. Catherine was wearing a silver ring and two bracelets when she was last seen. FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED.
Taj Narbonne (50): Leominster, Mass.
Missing Since: Mar 31, 1981
- Missing From: Leominster, MA
- DOB: Jun 18, 1971
- Age Now: 50
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Blonde
- Eye Color: Blue
- Height: 4’0″
- Weight: 65 lbs
Note: Taj’s photo is shown age-progressed to 40 years. He left home on March 31, 1981, under suspicious circumstances.
Andrew Amato (47): Webster, Mass.
Missing Since: Sep 30, 1978
- Missing From: Webster, MA
- DOB: Feb 1, 1974
- Age Now: 47
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Blonde
- Eye Color: Hazel
- Height: 3’6″
- Weight: 38 lbs
Note: Both photos shown are of Andrew. He has a one-inch long scar on the right side of his head at the hairline and a mole behind his right ear.
Simone Ridinger (61): Natick, Mass.
Missing Since: Sep 2, 1977
- Missing From: Natick, MA
- DOB: Jan 5, 1960
- Age Now: 61
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Lt. Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’2″
- Weight: 120 lbs
Note: Simone’s photo is shown age-progressed to 59 years. She was last seen on September 2, 1977. FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED.
Deborah Quimby (58): Townsend, Mass.
Missing Since: May 3, 1977
- Missing From: Townsend, MA
- DOB: Oct 9, 1963
- Age Now: 58
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 5’1″
- Weight: 120 lbs
Note: Deborah’s photo is shown age-progressed to 52 years. She was last seen riding her bicycle to her grandmother’s home near Townsend, Massachusetts, on May 3, 1977.
Nelida Del Valle (54): Boston, Mass.
Missing Since: Dec 20, 1976
- Missing From: Boston, MA
- DOB: Jul 9, 1967
- Age Now: 54
- Sex: Female
- Race: Hispanic
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 4’0″
- Weight: 50 lbs
Note: Nelida’s photo is shown age-progressed to 44 years. She was last seen as she was going to school.
Angelo Puglisi (56): Lawrence, Mass.
Missing Since: Aug 21, 1976
- Missing From: Lawrence, MA
- DOB: Sep 2, 1965
- Age Now: 56
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 4’0″
- Weight: 65 lbs
Note: Angelo’s photo is shown aged to 50 years. He was last seen swimming at a public pool about 100 yards from his home. He has 3 scars along his spine and a discoloration on his chest. His nickname is Andy. FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED.
Rhonda Labbe (65): Lawrence, Mass.
Missing Since: Aug 8, 1974
- Missing From: Lawrence, MA
- DOB: Oct 3, 1956
- Age Now: 65
- Sex: Female
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Brown
- Eye Color: Green
- Height: 5’5″
- Weight: 120 lbs
Note: Rhonda’s photo is shown age-progressed to 60 years. She was last seen on August 8, 1974. Rhonda may go by the name Susan.
Leigh Savoie (58): Revere, Mass.
Missing Since: Apr 7, 1974
- Missing From: Revere, MA
- DOB: Oct 5, 1963
- Age Now: 58
- Sex: Male
- Race: White
- Hair Color: Lt. Brown
- Eye Color: Brown
- Height: 4’4″
- Weight: 60 lbs
Note: Leigh’s photo is shown age-progressed to 50 years. He was last seen in the vicinity of Suffolk Downs race track in Revere, Massachusetts, where he was known to shine shoes. Leigh was last believed to be wearing cut off blue shorts, sneakers and a white T-shirt with the words, “Try it, you’ll like it.”