PHOTOS: Missing children in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are a total of 98 missing children in Massachusetts, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Below is a list of missing children by most recent in Massachusetts. If you have any information on the whereabouts of any of them, contact your local police department, 911, or 1-800-843-5678.

Ysabel Suazo (NCMEC)

Missing Since November 30, 2021

Missing From: Lynn, MA

DOB: Feb 19, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 125 lb

Eddy Deleon (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 29, 2021

Missing From: Swansea, MA

DOB: Jul 25, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 130 lbs

Andre Hamilton (NCMEC)

Missing since Nov 29, 2021

Missing From: Fall River, MA

DOB: Feb 19, 2021

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 145 lbs

Jaylen Llano (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 25, 2021

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Sep 30, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 150 lbs

Halaighna Souza (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 24, 2021

Missing From: Fall River, MA

DOB: Jan 6, 2006

Age Now: 15

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 120 lbs

Camorah Hill (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 23, 2021

Missing From: West Bridgewater, MA

DOB: Mar 7, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 120 lbs

Danieliz Diaz-Colon (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 23, 2021

Missing From: Holyoke, MA

DOB: Apr 19, 2007

Age Now: 14

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 110 lbs

Madison Loveday (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 22, 2021

Missing From: Fall River, MA

DOB: Feb 16, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Hazel

Height: 5’1″

Weight: 135 lbs

Marlayna Velasquez-Matrone (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 16, 2021

Missing From: Chelsea, MA

DOB: Oct 30, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 130 lbs

Dely Cucul Linares (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 13, 2021

Missing From: Revere, MA

DOB: Apr 28, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’1″

Weight: 118 lbs

Tyler Reynolds (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 12, 2021

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Apr 19, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 150 lbs

Teyanna Cuocolo (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 11, 2021

Missing From: Framingham, MA

DOB: Jun 14, 2007

Age Now: 14

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Green

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 104 lbs

Elijah Hart (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 10, 2021

Missing From: Cambridge, MA

DOB: Sep 24. 2006

Age Now: 15

Sex: Male

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 170 lbs

Aniya Wheeler (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 8, 2021

Missing From: Lynn, MA

DOB: Aug 4, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 121 lbs

Virginia Alvarez (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 6, 2021

Missing From: Chelsea, MA

DOB: Sep 12, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’1″

Weight: 130 lbs

Natural Miller (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 2, 2021

Missing From: Boston, MA

DOB: Jul 6, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Hazel

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 180 lbs

Zakiya Pierre (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 1, 2021

Missing From: Salem, MA

DOB: Jul 16, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 110 lbs

Kiean Joseph (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 1, 2021

Missing From: North Dartmouth, MA

DOB: Jan 6, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 130 lbs

Chikwadulu Mekuria-Miller (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Oct 30, 2021

Missing From: Northampton, MA.

DOB: Jun 14, 2006

Age Now: 15

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 150 lbs

Note: Both photos are of Chikwadulu. He may travel to West Palm Beach, Florida, or Oakland, California. Chikwadulu may use the name Levi or Eternity. He may have his hair cut short.

Emma Laster (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Oct 27, 2021

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: May 5, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 250 lbs

Elizabeth Escalona (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Oct 25, 2021

Missing From: Lynn, MA

DOB: Jul 20, 2007

Age Now: 14

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4’11”

Weight: 200 lbs

Charlene Brown (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Oct 21, 2021

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Feb 1, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 170 lbs

Habana Santana (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Oct 15, 2021

Missing From: Florence, MA

DOB: Nov 11, 2007

Age Now: 14

Sex: Female

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 140 lbs

Madisyn White (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Oct 14, 2021

Missing From: Worcester, MA

DOB: Jan 5, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Sandy

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 125 lbs

Deiyaneira Torres Gonzalez (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Oct 5, 2021

Missing From: Fall River

DOB: Oct 17, 2006

Age Now: 15

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 120 lbs

Juliana Plaza (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Oct 2, 2021

Missing From: Boston, MA

DOB: Jan 6, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Green

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 185 lbs

Dakari Henderson (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Oct 1, 2021

Missing From: Dorchester, MA

DOB: Jan 27, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 150 lbs

Tanaja Wilson (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Oct 1, 2021

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Jun 2, 2007

Age Now: 14

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’1″

Weight: 140 lbs

Ethan Rios (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Sep 30, 2021

Missing From: Chicopee, MA

DOB: Mar 3, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’9

Weight: 205 lbs

Christalee Guzman (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Sep 29, 2021

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Dec 12, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 120 lbs

Gillian Lancey (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Sep 25, 2021

Missing From: Haverhill, MA

DOB: Apr 11, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Green

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 125 lbs

Andru Burgos (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Sep 24, 2021

Missing From: Boston, MA

DOB: May 31, 2007

Age Now: 14

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 120 lbs

Tavon Fisher (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Sep 14, 2021

Missing From: Indian Orchard, MA

DOB: Dec 25, 2004

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’7

Weight: 170 lbs

Note: Tavon Fisher may still be in the local Springfield, Massachusetts area. When Tavon was last seen, his hair was dyed green. He has braces on his teeth.

Henry Perez Jimenez (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Sep 6, 2021

Missing From: Framingham, MA

DOB: Nov 15, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4’5″

Weight: 140 lbs

Jasmine Costa (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Sep 3, 2021

Missing From: New Bedford, MA

DOB: Jun 14, 2007

Age Now: 14

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’1

Weight: 110 lbs

Marcos Das Neves (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Sep 1, 2021

Missing From: Framingham, MA

DOB: Oct 1, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 180 lbs

Missing Since: Aug 25, 2021

Missing From: Northampton, MA

DOB: Mar 5, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 160 lbs

Jeremy Parker (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Aug 12, 2021

Missing From: Lynn, MA

DOB: Dec 20, 2003

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 130 lbs

Khyra Caldwell (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Aug 7, 2021

Missing From: Fall River, MA

DOB: Aug 11, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 150 lbs

Note: Khyra may still be in the local area or she may travel to other cities in Massachusetts. She is Biracial. Khyra is Black and White. When she was last seen, she was wearing braces. Khyra may wear glasses.

Cloe Allinson (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Aug 3, 2021

Missing From: Hudson, MA

DOB: Apr 23, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Green

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 140 lbs

Note: Cloe may travel to Marlborough, Massachusetts. She has a tattoo on her forearm.

Ciara Valentin (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jul 27, 2021

Missing From: Fall River, MA

DOB: Dec 16, 2004

Age Now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 100 lbs

Allice Diniz (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jul 24, 2021

Missing From: Malden, MA

DOB: Aug 29, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 100 lbs

Jaiden Lee (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jul 12, 2021

Missing From: Billerica, MA

DOB: Jul 31, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 110 lbs

Taylor Johnson (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jul 11, 2021

Missing From: Boston, MA

DOB: Jan 29, 2004

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Lt. Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 125 lbs

Note: Both photos shown are of Taylor. She was last seen on July 11, 2021. Taylor may still be in the local area or she may travel to Franklin or Fitchburg, Massachusetts or Concord, New Hampshire.

Damian Courtney (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jun 26, 2021

Missing From: Worcester, MA

DOB: Dec 22, 2003

Sex: Male

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 200 lbs

Jayce McManus (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jun 14, 2021

Missing From: Haverhill, MA

DOB: Jun 17, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 6’4″

Weight: 184 lbs

Gabriel Ramos (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jun 10, 2021

Missing From: Pittsfield, MA

DOB: Jun 21, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Sandy

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 100 lbs

Jean Francois Derisme (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jun 9, 2021

Missing From: Quincy, MA

DOB: Dec 3, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 180 lbs

Mannielys Del Hoyo (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jun 7, 2021

Missing From: Holyoke, MA

DOB: Oct 3, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Hazel

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 113 lbs

Caroline De Oliveira Viana (NCMEC)



Missing Since: Jun 3, 2021

Missing From: Brockton, MA

DOB: Jun 30, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 190 lbs

Note: Caroline De Oliveira Viana may still be in the local area or she may travel to another city or state.

Harmony Roberts (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jun 3, 2021

Missing From: Fall River, MA

DOB: Oct 24, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4’10”

Weight: 102 lbs

Adryana Braga (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jun 1, 2021

Missing From: North Easton, MA

DOB: Aug 17, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 180 lbs

Asia Clayton-Carter (NCMEC)

Missing Since: May 24, 2021

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Apr 2, 2006

Age Now: 15

Sex: Female

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 200 lbs

Zachariah Bliss (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Apr 26, 2021

Missing From: Dalton, MA

DOB: Apr 26, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Hazel

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 120 lbs

Note: Zachariah may still be in the local area. He may use the nickname Zach.

Jonathan Blevins (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Apr 15, 2021

Missing From: Brockton, MA

DOB: Sep 7, 2015

Age Now: 6

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4’0″

Weight: 40 lbs

Note: Both photos shown are of Jonathan. He was last seen on April 15, 2021. Jonathan may be in the company of his mother.

Kristopher Russo (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Mar 24, 2021

Missing From: Holyoke, MA

DOB: Jul 28, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 280 lbs

Shaya Romero (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Feb 13, 2021

Missing From: Wilbraham, MA

DOB: Oct 11, 2003

Age Now: 18

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Green

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 115 lbs

Saray Ortiz (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jan 26, 2021

Missing From: Chicopee, MA

DOB: Mar 25, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 120 lbs

Note: Saray may be in the local area or she may travel to Springfield, Massachusetts.

Miguel Fernandez (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jan 25, 2021

Missing From: Natick, MA

DOB: Oct 15, 2003

Age Now: 18

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 170 lbs

Note: Both photos shown are of Miguel. He was last seen on January 25, 2021. Miguel may travel out of state.

Greisey Perez Vasquez (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Dec 28, 2020

Missing From: Indian Orchard, MA

DOB: Jan 6, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4’9″

Weight: 85 lbs

Clifton Shanks (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Dec 17, 2020

Missing From: Acushnet, MA

DOB: Mar 23, 2006

Age Now: 15

Sex: Male

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Light Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 195 lbs

Nathaniel Lafountain (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Dec 13, 2020

Missing From: Gardner, MA

DOB: Mar 13, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 170 lbs

Note: Nathaniel may be in the company of an adult female. He may travel to Berlin, New Hampshire.

Issac Villeda (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 16, 2020

Missing From: Natick, MA

DOB: Sep 12, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 120 lbs

Yensi Hernandez Perez (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jul 3, 2020

Missing From: Worcester, MA

DOB: Jun 24, 2003

Age Now: 18

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 148 lbs

Morgan Closs (NCMEC)

Missing Since: May 8, 2020

Missing From: Everett, MA

DOB: Dec 21, 2000

Age Now: 20

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 180 lbs

Note: Morgan may go by the alias name Closs Morgan.

Kyrice Taylor (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Mar 24, 2020

Missing From: Mattapan, MA

DOB: Dec 22, 2002

Age Now: 18

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brow

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 230 lbs

Wilson Sanic Pixabaj (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Feb 12, 2020

Missing From: Webster, MA

DOB: Feb 16, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 120 lbs

Damien Francisco (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jan 2, 2020

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Nov 7, 2003

Age Now: 18

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Green

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 120 lbs

Note: Damien Francisco may still be in the local area or may travel to Chicopee, Massachusetts.

Lester Fuentes Mejia (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Dec 30, 2019

Missing From: Watertown, MA

DOB: Apr 15, 2002

Age Now: 19

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 140 lbs

Anthony Gonzalez (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Dec 16, 2019

Missing From: Chicopee, MA

DOB: Mar 21, 2002

Age Now: 19

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 95 lbs

Devin Young (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 22, 2019

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Jan 24, 2004

Age Now: 17

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 160 lbs

Juan Serrano (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Oct 26, 2019

Missing From: Watertown, MA

DOB: May 1, 2003

Age Now: 18

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 140 lbs

Jayson Wilson (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Oct 7, 2019

Missing From: Gloucester, MA

DOB: Feb 16, 2005

Age Now: 16

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 130 lbs

Note: Jayson may still be in the local area or he may travel to Beverly, Massachusetts. He has a large birth mark on his left leg that extends up his body onto his torso. Jayson was previously seen with his hair in two braids on each side of his head.

Laura Ortiz (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jul 28, 2019

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Dec 14, 2002

Age Now: 19

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 128 lbs

Maria Mazariegos-Lopez (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Feb 22, 2019

Missing From: Framingham, MA

DOB: Oct 12, 2002

Age Now: 19

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4’0″

Weight: 120 lbs

Note: Maria was last seen on February 22, 2019. She may travel to Florida.

Kency Diaz-Siguaque (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 16, 2017

Missing From: Attleboro, MA

DOB: Apr 6, 2000

Age Now: 21

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 130 lbs

Note: Kency’s photo is shown age-progressed to 20 years. She may still be in the local area or she may travel to Boston, Massachusetts.

Lizmarie Asencio (NCMEC)

Missing Since: May 15, 2017

Missing From: Springfield, MA

DOB: Sep 24, 2002

Age Now: 19

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5’0″

Weight: 100 lbs

Note: Asencio may go by the name Lismarie.

Emmanuel Ponce Pineda (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Aug 8, 2015

Missing From: Framingham, MA

DOB: Oct 19, 1999

Age Now: 22

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 150 lbs

Note: Emmanuel has a gap between his teeth. Emmanuel has a two scars on his left shoulder and a birthmark on his lower back.

Kristopher Lewis (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Feb 4, 2014

Missing From: Boston, MA

DOB: Jul 20, 2000

Age Now: 21

Sex: Male

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’1″

Weight: 87 lbs

Note: Kristopher is Black and Hispanic. He has a scar on his bottom lip.

Melvin Lazo-Martinez (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jun 8, 2013

Missing From: Worcester, MA

DOB: Jan 9, 1996

Age Now: 25

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 165 lbs

Note: Melvin’s photo is shown age-progressed to 21 years. He may be in the company of a female companion. They may still be in the local area or they may travel to New York City, New York. When Melvin was last seen, he was walking with a limp due to a fractured left ankle.

Athena Sheets (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jan 3, 2010

Missing From: Lynn, MA

DOB: Nov 20, 2008

Age Now: 13

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 2’5″

Weight: 30 lbs

Note: Athena’s photo has been age-progressed to 11 years and Thanit’s photo has been age-progressed to 13 years. They were last seen on January 3, 2010. They may be in the company of their mother. They may travel to Spain.

Thanit Sheets-Marti (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jan 3, 2010

Missing From: Lynn, MA

DOB: Oct 7, 2006

Age Now: 15

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 3’0″

Weight: 45 lbs

Note: Athena’s photo has been age-progressed to 11 years and Thanit’s photo has been age-progressed to 13 years. They were last seen on January 3, 2010. They may be in the company of their mother. They may travel to Spain.

Kali Athukorala (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Apr 13, 2009

Missing From: Belchertown, MA

DOB: Aug 25, 2007

Age Now: 14

Sex: Female

Race: Biracial

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 1’6″

Weight: 26 lbs

Note: The child is believed to be in the company of her mother. They may have left the country and traveled to the Dominican Republic. The child is Biracial. She is White and Asian. She has scars on her legs.

Giovanni Gonzalez-Colon (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Aug 15, 2008

Missing From: Lynn, MA

DOB: May 1, 2003

Age Now: 18

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4’1″

Weight: 40 lbs

Note: Giovanni’s photo is shown age-progressed to 12 years. He was last seen on August 15, 2008 at approximately 4:00 p.m. He may still be in the local area or he may have traveled to Puerto Rico. Giovanni has a small scar above his eyebrow. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt, and black Spiderman sandals.

Maximillian Soloviev (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Jun 8, 2006

Missing From: Belmont, MA

DOB: May 21, 2002

Age Now: 19

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Sandy

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 3’8″

Weight: 40 lbs

Note: Both photos show are of Maximillian. He may be in the company of his mother. They may travel to Russia or the Caribbean. Maximillian may go by the first name Max, Maksusha, and Maxima. He may go the last name Sobolev, Solovyev, Tyukhtyaev. Maximillian primarily speaks Russian.

David Reynolds (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Sep 1, 2004

Missing From: Fitchburg, MA

DOB: Sep 7, 1988

Age Now: 33

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 140 lbs

Note: David’s photo is shown age-progressed to 31 years. He may be in the company of an adult male. They may be in the local area or may have traveled to Boston, Massachusetts. David has a tattoo of the letter ‘DR’ on his left arm. When he was last seen, his ears were pierced.

Soomaiiah Quraiishi (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Apr 13, 2001

Missing From: Quincy, MA

DOB: Jun 1, 1993

Age Now: 28

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Black

Height: 4’5″

Weight: 90 lbs

Note: Soomaiiah’s photo is shown age progressed to 24 years. She was last seen on April 13, 2001. Soomaiiah has a small scar under her right eye. She may be in Lahore or Karachi, Pakistan, in the surrounding area of the Christian Muree Convent School in Muree, Pakistan or may be at a local orphanage in the vicinity of Junieh, Lebanon or An Nabk, Syria. Soomaiiah may have entered the United Arab Emirates on January 12, 2002, Bombay, India on January 13, 2002 and London, England on January 22, 2002.

Jane Chelsea Doe 2000 (NCMEC)

Date Found: Nov 13, 2000

Location Found: Chelsea, MA

Estimated Age: 17-25

Sex: Female

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Unknown

Estimated Height: 5’2″ to 5’0″

Estimated Weight: 100 to 130 lbs

Note: On November 13, 2000 an unidentified female was found deceased in a parking lot on Crest Ave in Chelsea, Massachusetts. She had been deceased for approximately 24 hours. The victim is described to be a medium to light skin black female with possible admixture of Asian, Cape Verdean, or Indian. She was 17-25 years old at the time of death, stood 5’2″ to 5’5″ tall and weighed around 100-130 pounds. She is described as petite with good muscle tone. The female had short black hair with a reddish tint. No obvious tattoos, scars or identifying marks were observed on her body. The female did have purple polish on her toenails. She had been treated by a dentist in life as several fillings were observed in her teeth. She also had a slight overbite that might have been noticeable to others. Massachusetts State Police have identified and arrested a suspect in this female’s homicide. The suspect stated that the victim was involved in sex trafficking at the time of her death, claimed she identified herself as ?Lisa?, and was from Philadelphia, PA. Images above are a facial reconstruction created by a NCMEC Forensic Artist that depicts what the female may have looked like in life.

Wayne Goff (NCMEC)

Missing Since: May 20, 1997

Missing From: Mattapan, MA

DOB: Dec 2, 1979

Age Now: 42

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 120 lbs

Note: Wayne’s photo is shown age-progressed to 34 years. He left home on May 20, 1997 and has not been heard from since. He has “Hill Boy Z” tattooed on his right arm.

Jesus De La Cruz (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Sep 28, 1996

Missing From: Lynn, MA

DOB: Jan 3, 1990

Age Now: 31

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4’6″

Weight: 60 lbs

Note: Jesus’ photo is shown age-progressed to 31 years. He was last seen walking on Park Street in Lynn, Massachusetts on September 28, 1996. Jesus has a scar above his left eye, a birthmark on his left calf, and a birthmark on the left side of his forehead. His left ear is pierced.

Jamie Lusher (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 6, 1992

Missing From: Westfield, MA

DOB: Oct 15, 1976

Age Now: 45

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 110 lbs

Note: Jamie’s photo is shown age-progressed to 33 years. He was last seen on November 6, 1992 in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Olivia Edwards-Tuttle (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Mar 28, 1991

Missing From: Barre, MA

DOB: Jun 14, 1990

Age Now: 31

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 2’11”

Weight: 20 lbs

Note: Olivia’s photo is shown age-progressed to 31 years. She was last seen on March 28, 1991.

Jennifer Fay (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Nov 14, 1989

Missing From: Brockton, MA

DOB: Dec 25, 1972

Age Now: 48

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5’4″

Weight: 90 lbs

Note: Jennifer’s photo is shown age-progressed to 46 years. She was last seen leaving her home. Jennifer has a scar over her eyebrow.

Melanie Melanson (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Oct 27, 1989

Missing From: Woburn, MA

DOB: Nov 1, 1974

Age Now: 47

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5’3″

Weight: 105 lbs

Note: Melanie’s photo is shown age-progressed to 42 years. Melanie was last seen on the evening of October 27, 1989 at a party. She never returned home and has not been seen or heard from since. When Melanie was last seen, she had braces on her teeth.

John Doe 1998 (NCMEC)

Date Found: Oct 6, 1988

Location Found: Dorchester, MA

Estimated Age: 14-16

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Hair Color: Black

Eye Color: Brown

Estimated Height: 5’4″

Estimated Weight: 128 to 132 lbs

Note: An unidentified boy was found deceased in a small wooded area along Eldon Street in Dorchester within Suffolk County on October 6, 1988. The boy had been deceased a few days before being found. He is estimated to be 14-16 years old. He stood approximately 5’4″ tall and weighed around 130 lbs. He had short black cropped hair and brown eyes. The boy was found clothed wearing a gray sweater, blue shirt, blue jeans, red underwear, white socks and white Avia sneakers. A second young black male, approximately 17-20 years old was found deceased next to the boy. The second male is also unidentified. Both males appear to have died around the same time. Investigation into their deaths has revealed that both males may have been from or had ties to Bronx, New York. DNA testing has confirmed that the two males are not related to each other. The image shown is a facial reconstruction completed by a NCMEC Forensic Artist and depicts what the boy may have looked like in life.

Catherine Malcolmson (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Aug 13, 1985

Missing From: Stow, MA

DOB: Apr 17, 1969

Age Now: 52

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 110 lbs

Note: Catherine’s photo is shown age-progressed to 50 years. She was riding her bike to work and has not been seen since. Catherine’s hair is naturally brown but it may be bleached blonde. She has a scar on her forehead, a dimple on her right cheek, and pierced ears. Catherine was wearing a silver ring and two bracelets when she was last seen. FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED.

Taj Narbonne (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Mar 31, 1981

Missing From: Leominster, MA

DOB: Jun 18, 1971

Age Now: 50

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Blue

Height: 4’0″

Weight: 65 lbs

Note: Taj’s photo is shown age-progressed to 40 years. He left home on March 31, 1981, under suspicious circumstances.

Andrew Amato (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Sep 30, 1978

Missing From: Webster, MA

DOB: Feb 1, 1974

Age Now: 47

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Blonde

Eye Color: Hazel

Height: 3’6″

Weight: 38 lbs

Note: Both photos shown are of Andrew. He has a one-inch long scar on the right side of his head at the hairline and a mole behind his right ear.

Simone Ridinger (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Sep 2, 1977

Missing From: Natick, MA

DOB: Jan 5, 1960

Age Now: 61

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Lt. Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’2″

Weight: 120 lbs

Note: Simone’s photo is shown age-progressed to 59 years. She was last seen on September 2, 1977. FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED.

Deborah Quimby (NCMEC)

Missing Since: May 3, 1977

Missing From: Townsend, MA

DOB: Oct 9, 1963

Age Now: 58

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 5’1″

Weight: 120 lbs

Note: Deborah’s photo is shown age-progressed to 52 years. She was last seen riding her bicycle to her grandmother’s home near Townsend, Massachusetts, on May 3, 1977.

Nelinda Del Valle (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Dec 20, 1976

Missing From: Boston, MA

DOB: Jul 9, 1967

Age Now: 54

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4’0″

Weight: 50 lbs

Note: Nelida’s photo is shown age-progressed to 44 years. She was last seen as she was going to school.

Angelo Puglisi (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Aug 21, 1976

Missing From: Lawrence, MA

DOB: Sep 2, 1965

Age Now: 56

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4’0″

Weight: 65 lbs

Note: Angelo’s photo is shown aged to 50 years. He was last seen swimming at a public pool about 100 yards from his home. He has 3 scars along his spine and a discoloration on his chest. His nickname is Andy. FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED.

Rhonda Labbe (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Aug 8, 1974

Missing From: Lawrence, MA

DOB: Oct 3, 1956

Age Now: 65

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair Color: Brown

Eye Color: Green

Height: 5’5″

Weight: 120 lbs

Note: Rhonda’s photo is shown age-progressed to 60 years. She was last seen on August 8, 1974. Rhonda may go by the name Susan.

Leigh Savoie (NCMEC)

Missing Since: Apr 7, 1974

Missing From: Revere, MA

DOB: Oct 5, 1963

Age Now: 58

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair Color: Lt. Brown

Eye Color: Brown

Height: 4’4″

Weight: 60 lbs

Note: Leigh’s photo is shown age-progressed to 50 years. He was last seen in the vicinity of Suffolk Downs race track in Revere, Massachusetts, where he was known to shine shoes. Leigh was last believed to be wearing cut off blue shorts, sneakers and a white T-shirt with the words, “Try it, you’ll like it.”