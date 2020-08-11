PHOTOS: Person in Springfield Walmart allegedly stole woman’s money

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly stole a women’s money in Walmart.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 16, a person took an envelope with $500 cash inside. The envelope belonged to a 70-year-old woman who left it on the counter after completing a transaction at the money center booth.

If you are able to identify the individual in the photos, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or leave an anonymous tip by texting the word SOLVE and your tip to phone number CRIMES (274637).

PHOTOS: Springfield Walmart