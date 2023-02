PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield police are asking for the public’s help locating the person in the photos below.

Police say the suspect allegedly was involved in larceny Monday in Pittsfield.

Courtesy: Pittsfield Police Department Courtesy: Pittsfield Police Department Courtesy: Pittsfield Police Department

If you can identify this person or have any information you are asked to contact Pittsfield Police Officer Dayton at 413-448-9700 extension 543.