PHOTOS: Springfield bank robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New images have been released of a person suspected of committing a bank robbery in Springfield.

Courtesy: Springfield Police Department

According to a news release by Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, the robbery took place at the Santander Bank on Sumner Avenue in Springfield. At around 11:45 a.m. on December 15 officers went to the 500 block of Sumner Avenue for a report of a robbery at Santander Bank. The suspect implied he had a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of money. No injuries were reported from the incident.

The Springfield Police Department needs the publics help in identifying the man in the photos. Anyone with information is asked to call 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7), type SOLVE and your tip.