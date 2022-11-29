WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who allegedly stole from a package store.

The photos shared on the Westfield Police Department’s Facebook page show a suspect they say allegedly stole alcohol from One Stop Convenience Store at 1056 North Road on Saturday, November 19th at around 4:30 p.m. Police believe he drives a light green Toyota Corolla.

(Westfield Police Department)

If you can identify him or have any information you are asked to contact Westfield Police Detective Williams at 413-642-9384 or email at ja.williams@cityofwestfield.org.