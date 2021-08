STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are looking for the public’s help to identify two suspects attempting to shoplift at Walmart.

According to the Sturbridge Police Department, two men recently attempted to shoplift baby formula at Walmart. The police released four photos of the suspects.

(Sturbridge Police Department)

(Sturbridge Police Department)



(Sturbridge Police Department)

If you can identify the suspects or have any information you are asked to call Sturbridge Police Officer Cook at 508-347-2525.