PHOTOS: SUV torched in Holyoke, one arrested

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police have arrested a man in connection with setting a vehicle on fire Monday night.
According to a news release sent to 22News from Captain Moriarty of the Holyoke Police Department, officers were called Monday at around 7 p.m. to reports of a vehicle on fire in the area of Race and Spring Streets. Police report quickly finding the fully engulfed vehicle, a Honda Pilot.
The Holyoke Fire Department was reportedly called to the area to put out the fire. Local citizens reportedly gave police the information needed to arrest 32-year-old Reinaldo Andino. The investigation is reportedly ongoing however, Andino was charged with burning a motor vehicle.