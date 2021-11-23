PHOTOS: SUV torched in Holyoke, one arrested

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Police have arrested a man in connection with setting a vehicle on fire Monday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Captain Moriarty of the Holyoke Police Department, officers were called Monday at around 7 p.m. to reports of a vehicle on fire in the area of Race and Spring Streets. Police report quickly finding the fully engulfed vehicle, a Honda Pilot.

Reinaldo Andino (Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department)

The Holyoke Fire Department was reportedly called to the area to put out the fire. Local citizens reportedly gave police the information needed to arrest 32-year-old Reinaldo Andino. The investigation is reportedly ongoing however, Andino was charged with burning a motor vehicle.